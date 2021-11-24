Birthday Club
KSP investigating deadly crash in Caldwell Co.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Caldwell County on Tuesday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the wreck happened nine miles south of Princeton on KY-91 around 6:27 p.m.

KSP officials say 18-year-old Landon Pace of Dawson Springs was driving westbound on KY-674 when for unknown reasons, he entered the roadway in front of a vehicle being driven by 31-year-old Michael Lipson of Princeton at the intersection of KY-91.

State troopers say the wreck caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway and enter into the Dollar Store parking lot.

Pace and Lipson were both transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in Hopkinsville.

KSP says 18-year-old Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, one of the passengers in Pace’s vehicle, was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. State troopers say this is where he later died.

Officials say another 16-year-old passenger from Pace’s vehicle was life-flighted to another medical center in Nashville for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

