Indiana officer shoots, wounds man while serving warrant

WABASH, Ind. (AP) - Police say a northern Indiana sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a 51-year-old man while serving a search warrant at an apartment.

Indiana State Police say the man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital after Tuesday night’s shooting and his condition was not immediately known.

Police say the 8:30 p.m. shooting happened as officers with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Wabash Police Department were entering an apartment residence to serve a search warrant for a narcotics investigation.

State police said in a news release that a sheriff’s deputy shot the man after he “purportedly saw a 51- year-old man inside with what appeared to be a handgun.”

