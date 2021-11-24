Ind. reports 73 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,070 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,084,488 cases and 16,805 deaths.

The map shows 73 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 27 new cases in Dubois County, 22 new cases in Gibson County, 18 new cases in Warrick County, 13 new cases in Pike County, 12 new cases in Perry County, nine new cases Posey County, and seven new cases in Spencer County.

There were no newly reported deaths in our area.

The county metrics now show most area counties in orange. Only Perry and Spencer Counties are in yellow.

Gov. Holcomb says he will extend the public health emergency. He released a statement on that decision:

“Last week I made clear what would be necessary to responsibly allow the state public health emergency to expire. However, following the announcement that the General Assembly will not return on Monday, Nov. 29, I plan to extend the state public health emergency and the executive order next week for another 30 days to preserve the necessary provisions. I will continue to work closely with Speaker Huston and Senator Bray as we move into next legislative session.”

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 33,874 cases, 494 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,653 cases, 138 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,889 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,814 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,983 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,922 cases, 118 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,534 cases, 46 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,417 cases, 44 deaths

