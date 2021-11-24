House heavily damaged by fire in Grayville

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A family in Grayville has been displaced, the day before Thanksgiving, after their home caught fire.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at 400 S. Court Street.

Crews had to direct traffic on Highway 1 because of the fire.

We’re told nobody was hurt.

A neighbor says, sadly, this isn’t the first fire the family has been through.

Officials say a fire marshal is on the way to investigate. They don’t think the fire is suspicious.

