Henderson leaders hear report about PFAS from Ky. Environmental official

Henderson city officials say a company found PFAS in the groundwater and soil by its facilities.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners discussed several topics at their meeting Tuesday.

Officials say the commission heard an extensive report from Tony Hatton, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, in a continuing discussion about PFAS chemicals and the environment.

They also heard a request from Shamrock Technologies to do more testing on city property.

[Previous: Henderson city officials: Chemicals found in groundwater by Shamrock Technologies]

On another topic, commissioners heard a report from Parks Director Trace Stevens about a plan to launch a tree replacement program in downtown Henderson.

Officials say a recently formed citizens committee has been working on the tree replacement plan in support of a priority item that emerged on the 2019 Downtown Master Plan.

The board supported the recommendation to start with the tree replacing using funding from both the Parks Department budget and Vision Plan budget.

