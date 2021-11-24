Birthday Club
Girls Inc. creates new emergency fund in honor of late board member

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A non-profit has created an emergency fund for its members to honor a late board member.

Girls Inc. announced the fund in partnership with the American Association of University Women.

It honors Margaret Britton, a former Kentucky Wesleyan College professor who was at the forefront of many women’s rights causes locally. The two organizations hope this will only continue Britton’s work and legacy.

“I think Margaret would be very pleased, but Margaret would also say ‘That’s a nice beginning. Keep at it,’” member Judy Adams says.

“Knowing that her legacy is continuing through the lives of the girls that we get to serve and the lives that they will live,” says CEO of Girls Inc., Tish Osborne. “Girls can change the world. We know it, we believe in it and we’re investing in it.”

The fund will allow Girls Inc. members to request financial help to overcome obstacles that could hold them back from continuing their post-secondary education.

