Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges

Amber Dawn Lazo.
Amber Dawn Lazo.(Evansville Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville police officer was sentenced on charges of welfare fraud.

[Police: Officer arrested on felony warrant for welfare fraud]

Amber Lazo pleaded guilty to charges of fraud last month. In return, she was sentenced to one-year probation and ordered to make restitution payments of $400 per month.

If Lazo successfully makes all of those payments for one year, her sentence will be changed to a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

