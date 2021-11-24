Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville police officer was sentenced on charges of welfare fraud.

Amber Lazo pleaded guilty to charges of fraud last month. In return, she was sentenced to one-year probation and ordered to make restitution payments of $400 per month.

If Lazo successfully makes all of those payments for one year, her sentence will be changed to a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

