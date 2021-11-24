Feed Evansville holding Thanksgiving food share event
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To get ready for Thanksgiving, Feed Evansville will be back at Hartke Pool Wednesday.
They’ll be giving away Thanksgiving boxes.
A post on their Facebook page says all are welcome to the drive-thru and get one if you’re in need.
That’s from 2 to 4:30.
Officials say the boxes will include a turkey.
They are provided by the Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobbler Gathering event.
