Feed Evansville holding Thanksgiving food share event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To get ready for Thanksgiving, Feed Evansville will be back at Hartke Pool Wednesday.

They’ll be giving away Thanksgiving boxes.

A post on their Facebook page says all are welcome to the drive-thru and get one if you’re in need.

That’s from 2 to 4:30.

Officials say the boxes will include a turkey.

They are provided by the Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobbler Gathering event.

