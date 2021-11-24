EPD asking for help to find homeless girl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a young girl.

They say on Nov. 19, they were called to an area because a young, homeless girl was there who spoke very little English.

The girl was gone when police arrived, and they haven’t been able to find her.

Police say the girl told the 911 caller she was 18, but she looked to be more like 12-13.

They say she told them her name was Anna, but didn’t give a last name.

Police say the girl appeared to be 4′11″ and about 100 lbs. She was wearing black pants, black windbreaker with a maroon stripe across the chest, white shoes, and a dark colored backpack.

Detectives say there is no evidence to suggest the girl is in danger, but they would like to check on her.

The Evansville Police Department asks anyone with information to please call the Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.