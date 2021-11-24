Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EPD asking for help to find homeless girl

EPD looking for young, homeless girl
EPD looking for young, homeless girl(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a young girl.

They say on Nov. 19, they were called to an area because a young, homeless girl was there who spoke very little English.

The girl was gone when police arrived, and they haven’t been able to find her.

Police say the girl told the 911 caller she was 18, but she looked to be more like 12-13.

They say she told them her name was Anna, but didn’t give a last name.

Police say the girl appeared to be 4′11″ and about 100 lbs. She was wearing black pants, black windbreaker with a maroon stripe across the chest, white shoes, and a dark colored backpack.

Detectives say there is no evidence to suggest the girl is in danger, but they would like to check on her.

The Evansville Police Department asks anyone with information to please call the Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
James Fairchild
Evansville man back in jail facing 25 counts of child molestation
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Grayville death investigation underway.
Man charged with murder in Grayville shooting

Latest News

Feed Evansville was out Wednesday handing out food boxes in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Feed Evansville holds Thanksgiving food share event
Samajui Barnes
Trial date set for Evansville teen accused of murder
Amber Dawn Lazo.
Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges
Police seize more than 10 pounds of marijuana, other drugs in Henderson