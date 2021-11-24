Dubois Co. selected to be part of Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced nine communities to be a part of the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP).

Dubois County is one of them.

It’s a year-long program to help communities learn how to best utilize their funding from the coronavirus local fiscal recovery funds created under the American Rescue Plan.

The help program will begin in Dubois County in 2022.

Help will also be coming in Daviess County.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.