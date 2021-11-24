Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dubois Co. selected to be part of Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced nine communities to be a part of the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP).

Dubois County is one of them.

It’s a year-long program to help communities learn how to best utilize their funding from the coronavirus local fiscal recovery funds created under the American Rescue Plan.

The help program will begin in Dubois County in 2022.

Help will also be coming in Daviess County.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Fairchild
Evansville man back in jail facing 25 counts of child molestation
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Grayville death investigation underway.
Man charged with murder in Grayville shooting

Latest News

Dubois Co. was selected to be part of the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program.
Dubois Co. selected to be part of Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program
Travel Season: Wednesday expected to be one of busiest travel days this year
Travel Season: Wednesday expected to be one of busiest travel days this year
Indiana officer shoots, wounds man while serving warrant
Brandon Neber.
Princeton postal worker honored for helping customer on route