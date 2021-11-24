Chamber of commerce holding ‘Shop Owensboro’ event this weekend.

Birthday Club
Shop Owensboro event happening this weekend.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s not long after those Thanksgiving leftovers are stored away that people start knocking out those Christmas lists, and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hoping you’ll take advantage of Small Business Saturday.

They’ll be giving out those Shop Owensboro green bags this weekend.

Chamber President Candance Brake joined us Wednesday morning to talk about the Shop Owensboro event happening this weekend.

You can watch that here.

