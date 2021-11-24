Chamber of commerce holding ‘Shop Owensboro’ event this weekend.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s not long after those Thanksgiving leftovers are stored away that people start knocking out those Christmas lists, and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hoping you’ll take advantage of Small Business Saturday.

They’ll be giving out those Shop Owensboro green bags this weekend.

Chamber President Candance Brake joined us Wednesday morning to talk about the Shop Owensboro event happening this weekend.

You can watch that here.

