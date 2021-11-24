Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny and warmer with high temps climbing into the upper 50s behind breezy southerly winds. This afternoon, winds gusting 25-30 miles an hour. Tonight, becoming cloudy with showers late as lows only drop into the mid-40s.

Thanksgiving Day, cloudy and breezy with occasional showers...mainly during the morning. High temperatures in the upper 40s with rain ending by early afternoon. Projected rainfall: .50″ to 1-inch. Thursday night, clearing and colder with flurries possible. Low temps in the lower 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and brisk with high temps in the upper 30s to 40-degrees.

