Breezy showers likely Thanksgiving Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon thanks to some sunshine and warm winds from the south. We will fall back into the low to mid 50s this evening as the sun sets.

Warm air will continue to flow in from the south overnight with winds around 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. That will cause our temperatures to hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s through the overnight hours, but rain also returns to the forecast tonight as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

A few isolated showers may start as early as 9 PM, but our rain chances will gradually increase throughout the night with widespread showers likely by early Thursday morning.

The first half of Thanksgiving Day will be a bit soggy. Showers are likely during the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. That rain will taper off to the southeast as we head into Thursday afternoon, and most of us will be dry by about 2 or 3 PM. However, as the rain moves out, our wind direction will shift and colder air will move into the Tri-State. Our temperatures will gradually fall through the low to mid 40s Thursday afternoon.

We are not expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather from this system. Most of us will probably pick up between 0.25 and 0.75″ of rain from late tonight through tomorrow morning.

The clouds will clear Thursday night. Our temperatures will fall back through the 30s that evening, then we will bottom out in the low to mid 20s by the end of the night, so bundle up of you will be out early Black Friday shopping!

Friday will be sunny but chilly. We will spend most of the day in the 30s, only briefly breaking into the low 40s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a very slight chance of rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but most of us will stay dry.

The first half of next week looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s Monday and low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

