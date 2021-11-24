Boots family football legacy lives on at Mater Dei

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei will head to the state championship for the sixth time in program history. For one of the Wildcats, advancing to state runs in his blood.

Senior Nicholas Boots is a top lineman in the Wildcats program, following in his family’s footsteps.

“I got two brothers who went to state, so I’m the third one that goes to state. That’s pretty awesome,” Nicholas said.

Bernie is the oldest of the three Boots brothers. He started the legacy in 2011 as he advanced to state with Mater Dei in his senior season. Michael was a freshman on the 2014 state team.

“It was exciting being up there and it’s great playing on Lucas Oil field, being there where all the pro-athletes play,” Bernie said. “Being able to be part of that, there’s not very many people that can say they make it there.”

Before this season, the brotherly joke between the three was that Nicholas was the only Boots brother who hadn’t made it to state. Now, all three will be able to say they have played at Lucas Oil.

“It’s going to be a little bit different for me sitting in the stands again,” Bernie said. “I got to watch Michael, now I’ll get to watch Nicholas on Saturday being up there at state. It’ll be a great experience for everybody.”

The only catch: a Boots brother has not brought home a trophy.

“I’m hoping the joke turns around, him being the only one that won, and he can throw it in our face,” Michael said. “We’re really proud of him and really proud of everything that this team’s done.”

On Saturday at 11 a.m. central time, Mater Dei will take on Andrean at Lucas Oil Field. And Nicholas will continue the family tradition.

“It’s amazing to have the huge legacy of family,” Nicholas said. “I’m glad to have all these guys around me here. They definitely help me out, push me, and I push them back, so I’m glad to have that. I’m glad to have all my brothers helping me out because they teach me a lot.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.