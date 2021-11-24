Annual ‘Turkey Shoot’ happening at Dugan Best Recreation Center
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual “Turkey Shoot” at Dugan Best Recreation Center is happening Wednesday afternoon.
It’s for children 18 and under.
They’ll be split into three groups to compete in games like a three point and free throw contests.
Winner’s from each group will get a turkey.
That at 4:30 p.m. at the recreation center.
