73-year-old man hit by car in Henderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the intersection of Doubletree Road and Highway 1078 North in reference to a car hitting a pedestrian.
According to a release, once deputies were on scene they learned a woman hit a 73-year-old man with her car.
Officials say the pedestrian was taken to Deaconess for their injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
