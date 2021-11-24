Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

73-year-old man hit by car in Henderson

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the intersection of Doubletree Road and Highway 1078 North in reference to a car hitting a pedestrian.

According to a release, once deputies were on scene they learned a woman hit a 73-year-old man with her car.

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to Deaconess for their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Fairchild
Evansville man back in jail facing 25 counts of child molestation
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Grayville death investigation underway.
Man charged with murder in Grayville shooting

Latest News

The proposed bike trails around USI.
USI trustees approve bike trail project
Boots football legacy lives on
Boots football legacy lives on
USI trustees approve bike trail project
USI trustees approve bike trail project
Mikaela Jenkins surprised with mural at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Mikaela Jenkins surprised with mural at Deaconess Aquatic Center