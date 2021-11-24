73-year-old man hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the intersection of Doubletree Road and Highway 1078 North in reference to a car hitting a pedestrian.

According to a release, once deputies were on scene they learned a woman hit a 73-year-old man with her car.

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to Deaconess for their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.