3 people arrested on drug-related charges in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Troopers say a tip led to three drug-related arrests in Gibson County.

Troopers say they received information Tuesday about the whereabouts of 29-year-old Jalen Packer of Princeton.

They say an arrest warrant was issued for Packer for various drug-related charges.

According to a press release, Indiana State Police and Princeton Police responded to the 300 block of South Fourth Street in Princeton to try and find Packer.

Officers knocked on the door and say no one initially came to the door.

Eventually, they say 28-year-old Dustin Duncan and 23-year-old Kera Watt came out of the home and were detained.

After getting a search warrant, authorities say went inside the home and found Packer hiding inside the bathroom.

They say they also found several baggies of marijuana, a baggie of meth, several baggies containing various pills, several drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

Once they found the drugs and paraphernalia, officers arrested Watt and Duncan.

All three were taken to the Gibson County Jail on drug-related charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.