100th Gobbler Gathering wrapping up downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Thanksgiving tradition is wrapping up downtown Evansville, the 100th Gobbler Gathering, put on by Evansville Rescue Mission.

Inside the Old National Events Plaza, volunteers from the Evansville Rescue Mission put together thousands of food boxes, all to be donated.

2,000 boxes to be exact. In fact, each one filled with 70 pounds of food.

Mission President and CEO, Tracy Gorman, says the 140,000 pounds of food was all donated by the community.

“And so, the people in our community come along side the people we are serving, and they provide them a really great Thanksgiving dinner, which is one of our favorite events of the year,” Gorman says.

Kennedy Cano says she volunteers weekly at Rescue Mission and this week, is no different.

“I think it’s just the feeling of getting really excited that you have the opportunity to help them make those connections,” Cano says. “I wanted to be able to give people that same feeling during Thanksgiving.”

Richard Hines is on the receiving end of the line this year. He says he is thankful to a little extra help around the holidays.

“I’m glad it’s here, you know what I mean, because a lot of people are in need today, because of the economy and what’s going on in the world,” Hines says.

Gorman says this is the 100th Gobbler Gathering, an event that takes months of preparation.

In fact, he says planning for next year’s event starts first thing tomorrow morning.

“We put a lot into it, and so does our community, and as a result of that, people have a great Thanksgiving,” Gorman says.

Gorman also says the Rescue Mission served 308,000 meals over the past year, so he says they are always looking for more volunteers.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating visit the Evansville Rescue Mission website.

