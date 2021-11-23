Birthday Club
Watch Live: Gov. Holcomb giving update on Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

Camp Atterbury, located near Edinburgh, Indiana, serves as a site to temporarily house Afghan evacuees.(Source: Marc Wilson, WAVE 3 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb is joining federal officials to share information about the resettlement efforts of Afghan evacuees temporarily placed at Camp Atterbury.

You can watch it live here at 11:30 Central.

Hoosiers can still donate needed items to Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury at eight locations across the state.

They include the Indiana National Guard Armory on E. Division St. in Evansville.

Donation sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for the holiday on Nov. 25-26).

Hoosiers have donated more than 1.5 million items to Camp Atterbury so far.

Current high-need items include:

  • Closes-toed shoes in all sizes
  • Men’s pants in various sizes
  • Bras
  • Bottle brushes
  • Fingernail clippers

Only new items in original packaging are accepted.

For more information, including an Amazon wish list, please visit teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.

Indiana residents interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links:

