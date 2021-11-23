Watch Live: Gov. Holcomb giving update on Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb is joining federal officials to share information about the resettlement efforts of Afghan evacuees temporarily placed at Camp Atterbury.

Hoosiers can still donate needed items to Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury at eight locations across the state.

They include the Indiana National Guard Armory on E. Division St. in Evansville.

Donation sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for the holiday on Nov. 25-26).

Hoosiers have donated more than 1.5 million items to Camp Atterbury so far.

Current high-need items include:

Closes-toed shoes in all sizes

Men’s pants in various sizes

Bras

Bottle brushes

Fingernail clippers

Only new items in original packaging are accepted.

For more information, including an Amazon wish list, please visit teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.

Indiana residents interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links:

