Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A death investigation is underway in Grayville. Authorities could release new information this morning.

A possible house explosion is under investigation in Flint, Michigan. Some people say they could feel the ground shake from miles away.

The holidays are quickly approaching and Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation as prices spike for their Thanksgiving feasts, gasoline and holiday shopping.

With Thanksgiving just days away, it also means it’s time for the 87th annual Hadi Shrine Circus. The four-day event kicks off Thanksgiving Day.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

