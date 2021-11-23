Birthday Club
3 people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama

Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.(TVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - The National Civil Protection System of Panama recovered the body of a tour guide Monday after a cave was flooded in eastern Panama.

The tour guide had been missing since Sunday.

Two other people died in the tragedy while participating in an excursion at the site.

The agency reported the incident surprised a group of 16 hikers, including 11 Panamanians, a Canadian and four Venezuelans.

Thirteen of them were quickly rescued.

After confirming the death of the tour guide, the agency lamented the tragedy and recalled the danger that visiting these areas represents during the rainy season.

