Sunny, Less Windy

Thanksgiving Day: A.M. Showers
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and not as chilly with high temps in the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer with high temps climbing into the upper 50s behind breezy southerly winds.  Wednesday night, becoming cloudy with showers late as lows only drop into the mid-40s.

Thanksgiving Day, cloudy and breezy with occasional showers...mainly during the morning. High temperatures in the upper 40s with rain ending by early afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

