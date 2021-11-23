Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Lloyd Expressway back open after crash
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro.
Police identify man who died after motorcycle wreck in Owensboro
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

City of Henderson hosts first PFAS Working Group Meeting
City of Henderson hosts first PFAS Working Group Meeting
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
Elizabeth U.S. District Judge Edward Davila , center, walks into federal court in San Jose,...
Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Rittenhouse tells Fox News he’s ‘not a racist person,’ backs BLM