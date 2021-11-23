Birthday Club
Rainy Thanksgiving, sunny weekend

11/22 14 First Alert 10pm
11/22 14 First Alert 10pm
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures plunged to 20 degrees Tuesday morning, our coldest low for the season. Mostly clear skies for Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday.  Morning lows on Wednesday will fall to near freezing.  Clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, and set the stage for a rainy Thanksgiving.  Highs on Thanksgiving day will hover in the lower 50s.  Models are showing potential rainfall of around a half inch over the course of the day.  The rain will move east by Thursday afternoon and evening.  Clearing and colder for Friday with a high of 41.  Mainly sunny over the weekend with highs near 50 and lows near freezing.

