Preparations underway for Hadi Shrine Circus at the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparations for the Hadi Shrine Circus are officially in place.

Opening day for the circus is on Thursday and extends through Thanksgiving weekend.

It will be the 87th annual Hadi Shrine Circus this year, and a highly anticipated one after last year’s circus was canceled.

Officials say the circus typically draws in thousands to the area over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Hadi Shrine Circus started back in 1933, welcoming thousands of well-known performers to the Tri-State. This year, Bello Nock will be performing at the Ford Center, along with countless others.

Tickets for this year’s performance are still available.

You can find those here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.