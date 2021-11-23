Plans moving forward for former Showplace South movie theater

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last year the movie theater closed due to the pandemic, but now plans are moving forward for the building.

According to an architect, they are moving forward with plans to build an apartment building for the former movie theater site.

We’re told the apartment will have 52 units.

They also say another development is being worked on at the same address on Hebron Avenue, a building with 12 units.

There is no word yet on when work will begin.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.