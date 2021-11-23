Owensboro’s Holiday in the Park set to open Wed.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s 36th annual Holiday in the Park is set to start Wednesday.

Officials with the city’s parks department and the public works department are inviting the public to come to Legion Park to get in the holiday spirit.

They say the park will be filled with more than 50 structures and over 200,000 light bulbs.

You can walk through the park with family and friends while viewing the dancing trees, toys and Santa’s sleigh at no cost.

The event will last through January 2.

Holiday in the Park began in 1986 and was strictly wooden structures sponsored by local businesses and also donated by schools in our area.

