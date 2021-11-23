Birthday Club
Officers: Registered sex offender arrested on child molesting charges

Kyle Pfitzner.
Kyle Pfitzner.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man and registered sex offender is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on child molesting charges.

Officers say they responded to an Evansville home on E. Chandler Avenue on November 14 for a reported sensitive incident.

Authorities say once on scene they were told that 32-year-old Kyle Pfitzner had molested two children at the residence.

Officers asked the reporter on scene to take the children to Holly’s House to be interviewed.

They say they found Pfitzner in front of the home in a car. He agreed to go to EPD headquarters to talk.

During the Holly’s House interview, officials say both children told them that Pfitzner had sexually abused them inside the E. Chandler home.

According to the affidavit, the victims were able to give interviewers details about separate incidents involving Pfitzner.

Officers say he denied being alone with either victim.

Pfitzner was arrested and is being held on no bond.

