EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei is celebrating their football team who will be heading to the state finals with a pep rally Tuesday morning.

It kicks off at 8 in the high school’s gym.

Mater Dei will take on Andrean in the class 2A state championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

