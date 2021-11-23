Ky. judge accused of abuse of power

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A family court judge in Daviess County is facing six counts from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, including obstruction of justice, and abuse of power.

Court documents show Julie Hawes Gordon, a family court judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit, is accused of using her influence to affect the outcome of a case concerning her son.

She’s also accused of mismanaging her courtroom.

