Ky. judge accused of abuse of power

By Daniel Baldwin and Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A family court judge in Daviess County is facing six counts from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, including obstruction of justice, and abuse of power.

Court documents show Julie Hawes Gordon, a family court judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit, is accused of using her influence to affect the outcome of a case concerning her son.

She’s also accused of mismanaging her courtroom.

Daniel Baldwin is working on this story. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

