GRADD to deliver gift bags to long-term care facilities as part of Silver Bells project

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It is the season of giving and one Kentucky organization is hoping you’ll help out with donations.

Every year, the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) delivers gift bags for people in long-term care facilities as a part of the Silver Bells project.

This year, GRADD wants to provide gifts for about 150 residents.

We’re talking about personal care homes located in Daviess, Henderson and McLean counties.

However, they need your help with donations.

If you’d like to help out, they’re asking for things like canned soft drinks, chips, lip balm, socks and more.

You can drop off donations at the GRADD office in Owensboro during regular business hours.

