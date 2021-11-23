EPD asking for public’s help regarding Stinson Ave. homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding the Stinson Avenue homicide that happened in October.

EPD is looking for possible victims of other crimes who may have been harmed by the suspects from the investigation.

Those suspects are Carey Hammond and Heidi Carter.

Last mugshot for Carey Hammond. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Heidi Carter. (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

Hammond was shot and killed by police during the incident, but Carter was arrested in relation to the case.

Through the investigation, officials say it has been determined that there may be other victims of crimes committed by Hammond and Carter.

Now, police are asking for any additional victims or anyone with new information to reach out to detectives at 812-436-4017, or to WeTip Crime Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

