Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Bridgestone surprises Evansville boys and girls club with new donation

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The boys and girls club of Evansville is getting a major boost this holiday season.

Bridgestone surprised the club with a brand new van.

The club offers many different enrichment activities, but one of their biggest hurdles is getting kids and teens to and from their clubhouse.

Evansville’s club is one of 12 nationwide to receive a Bridgestone grant to purchase a new passenger van.

“You guys know how important wheels are to us,” says Ron Ryan, executive director of boys and girls club. “You know for you guys to go on your trips. For you kids from Fulton to be able to come here when we have certain events because you guys don’t have the big facility like this. So vehicles are so important to us. So thank you very much.”

The donation is part of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures Initiative, which has helped kids and teens gain access to Boys and Girls Clubs resources across the U.S. since 2015.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News Special Report: 420 Main Building Implosion
420 Main building implosion
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro.
Police identify man who died after motorcycle wreck in Owensboro
Rafael Ramirez
OPD: Owensboro man barricades himself inside home before lighting fire
Dispatch: Lloyd Expressway back open after crash
Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in Owensboro.
Afghan refugees finding home in Owensboro

Latest News

EVV anticipating high holiday travel numbers
EVV anticipating high holiday travel numbers
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Victim identified in Grayville shooting
Victim identified in Grayville shooting
Bridgestone surprises Evansville boys and girls club with new donation
Bridgestone surprises Evansville boys and girls club with new donation