Bridgestone surprises Evansville boys and girls club with new donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The boys and girls club of Evansville is getting a major boost this holiday season.

Bridgestone surprised the club with a brand new van.

The club offers many different enrichment activities, but one of their biggest hurdles is getting kids and teens to and from their clubhouse.

Evansville’s club is one of 12 nationwide to receive a Bridgestone grant to purchase a new passenger van.

“You guys know how important wheels are to us,” says Ron Ryan, executive director of boys and girls club. “You know for you guys to go on your trips. For you kids from Fulton to be able to come here when we have certain events because you guys don’t have the big facility like this. So vehicles are so important to us. So thank you very much.”

The donation is part of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures Initiative, which has helped kids and teens gain access to Boys and Girls Clubs resources across the U.S. since 2015.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.