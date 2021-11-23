4 Good Community hosting free food and coat giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 4 Good Community is having a free food and coat giveaway Tuesday, Nov. 24.

According to a release, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Trees and Trends in Henderson.

That’s in the 1900 block of Highway 41 on the strip.

Organizers say they want everyone who needs food and a warm coat to have both this Thanksgiving.

