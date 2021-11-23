Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

3 people arrested in connection to 3-yr-old’s death expected in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people arrested in connection to the death of a three-year-old are expected to make a court appearance Tuesday.

[Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death]

Jazmynn Brown is facing several charges including murder and dealing charges.

She lived in the same home as the child and the child’s mother.

Police say more than 5,000 fentanyl pills were found and the child had come into contact with some.

911 calls show the child wasn’t taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Police say, Amber and Brandon Opperman, the child’s grandparents, told the mother to take the child to the hospital.

They are also expected in court, they are both facing neglect charges.

Three other people are also facing serious charges in this case.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Lloyd Expressway back open after crash
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro.
Police identify man who died after motorcycle wreck in Owensboro
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Traffic backed up on south bound Twin Bridge after single vehicle accident.
Traffic backed up on southbound Twin Bridge after accident
Interview with comic daredevil, Bello Nock.
Interview with comic daredevil, Bello Nock.
Mater Dei holding prep rally for football team ahead of state championship.
Mater Dei holding prep rally for football team ahead of state championship
Preparations are underway for Hadi Shrine Circus at the Ford Center.
Preparations underway for Hadi Shrine Circus at the Ford Center