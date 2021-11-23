3 people arrested in connection to 3-yr-old’s death expected in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people arrested in connection to the death of a three-year-old are expected to make a court appearance Tuesday.

Jazmynn Brown is facing several charges including murder and dealing charges.

She lived in the same home as the child and the child’s mother.

Police say more than 5,000 fentanyl pills were found and the child had come into contact with some.

911 calls show the child wasn’t taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Police say, Amber and Brandon Opperman, the child’s grandparents, told the mother to take the child to the hospital.

They are also expected in court, they are both facing neglect charges.

Three other people are also facing serious charges in this case.

