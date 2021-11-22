Posey Co. Humane Society needing help this holiday season

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Humane Society needs your help this holiday season. Volunteers say the cages are full and their pets need homes.

The humane society board president says surrenders seem to have doubled for this time of year and donations are down.

With full cages and minimal staff, the humane society is asking for donations.

You can give anything from monetary donations, cat and dog food, toys and litter.

They say most of their money goes to the animals’ medical expenses.

“Our biggest expense is our vetting,” said Tina parker, board president. “Especially when you take in this many cats, you have a lot of cats in a small space, they’re more prone to upper respiratory. It’s basically like people getting colds. It’s easily transmitted among each cat. Which is why we’d like to get some of these cats out and in homes to avoid that.”

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, you can find all their information here.

