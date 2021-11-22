Birthday Club
Nashville man accused of attempted robbery at Jasper convenience store

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JAPSER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper City Police Department responded to a Circle A store around 1:00 a.m. on a report of an attempted robbery.

Officers say the suspect ran from the scene before they arrived.

They say he demanded money from the clerks and advised he had a gun, but never brandished a weapon.

The clerk says they did not give the suspect any money.

According to a release, a JPD bloodhound was used to track the suspect and found him at Comfort INN.

Officers say there were three people in the hotel room at the time. It was later confirmed by video evidence that Antonio Espinoza of Nashville, Tennessee was the person at the convenience store.

JPD says Espinoza had active arrest warrants through Dubois County.

Espinoza was taken to Dubois County Security Center with new charges of attempted robbery and intimidation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

