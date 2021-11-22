Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Milder temps, wet Thanksgiving

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cloudy and chilly start on Monday as lows dipped to freezing and highs stayed in the upper 30s as forecast. Southerly wind will push milder air into the Tri-State for Tuesday-Thursday. Highs on Tuesday will climb to the upper 40s, and Wednesday will be the warmest day with a high of 57. Mostly sunny skies expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system moves in on Wednesday night and Thursday. Scattered showers likely on Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will then slide back into the middle 40s for Friday as rain moves out. Typical weather for the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News Special Report: 420 Main Building Implosion
420 Main building implosion
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro.
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro
Rafael Ramirez
OPD: Owensboro man barricades himself inside home before lighting fire
Dispatch: Lloyd Expressway back open after crash
Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in Owensboro.
Afghan refugees finding home in Owensboro

Latest News

Brighter, Colder
14 First Alert 11/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 11/22 - Midday
Chilly but dry Monday, rain likely Thanksgiving Day
14 First Alert 11/21
14 First Alert 11/21