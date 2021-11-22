Milder temps, wet Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cloudy and chilly start on Monday as lows dipped to freezing and highs stayed in the upper 30s as forecast. Southerly wind will push milder air into the Tri-State for Tuesday-Thursday. Highs on Tuesday will climb to the upper 40s, and Wednesday will be the warmest day with a high of 57. Mostly sunny skies expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system moves in on Wednesday night and Thursday. Scattered showers likely on Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will then slide back into the middle 40s for Friday as rain moves out. Typical weather for the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

