Man accused in deadly McLean Co. crash pleads guilty to several charges

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Calhoun man accepted a plea deal in a deadly crash case that left three people dead in McLean County.

A Commonwealth’s Attorney tells us 25-year-old Dylan Howard pleaded guilty to a long list of charges, including three counts of manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Kentucky State Police say Howard crossed the center line in March on Kentucky 81.

Troopers say this vehicle sideswiped a dump truck and hit another vehicle head-on.

The crash killed Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and three-year-old Emberlyn Howard, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Fox.

Smith faces 20 years in prison and will be formally sentenced next month.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.