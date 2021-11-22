Birthday Club
Man accused in deadly McLean Co. crash pleads guilty to several charges

Dylan Howard.
Dylan Howard.(Daviess County Detention Center.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Calhoun man accepted a plea deal in a deadly crash case that left three people dead in McLean County.

A Commonwealth’s Attorney tells us 25-year-old Dylan Howard pleaded guilty to a long list of charges, including three counts of manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Kentucky State Police say Howard crossed the center line in March on Kentucky 81.

Troopers say this vehicle sideswiped a dump truck and hit another vehicle head-on.

The crash killed Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and three-year-old Emberlyn Howard, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Fox.

Smith faces 20 years in prison and will be formally sentenced next month.

