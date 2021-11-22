Birthday Club
ISP investigating death of 34-year-old in Edwards Co.

((Source: KFVS))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in Grayville.

Around 2 Sunday morning, troopers say they were called to the 100 block of E. Sycamore Street where they found the man’s body.

According to officials, the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

They say more information will be released after an autopsy.

