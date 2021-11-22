Indiana lawmakers to reconvene, look to end COVID-19 orders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature will reconvene late this month to consider legislation that would end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency order that’s been in place since March 2020.

Legislative leaders announced Saturday that lawmakers would return to the Statehouse for a one-day session on Nov. 29 to take up measures that would allow Indiana’s current public health state of emergency to expire.

Indiana’s statewide mask mandate and business or crowd restrictions were lifted months ago.

But many conservatives have criticized Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for continuing to extend the monthly health order.

The Legislature’s planned session despite a recent increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Indiana and other Midwestern states.

