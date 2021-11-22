Ind. reports 43 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,914 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,077,372 cases and 16,737 deaths.

The map shows 43 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 13 new cases in Perry County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Dubois County and one new case came out of Pike County.

There were no newly reported deaths in our area.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 33,728 cases, 494 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,618 cases, 138 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,832 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,792 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,962 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,888 cases, 118 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,514 cases, 46 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,396 cases, 44 deaths

