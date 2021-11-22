Birthday Club
Haubstadt police reminding residents to lock their doors after several theft calls

(Source: Gray News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Haubstadt Police Department is reminding people to lock their doors when they’re away from their cars and homes.

Police say they responded to numerous calls of theft or attempted theft on Saturday and Sunday.

[Neighbors unsettled by break-ins in southern Gibson Co.]

They say they also responded to a call in the area of Eighth and Ninth Avenue for two people attempting to gain entry to several vehicles.

They say they had reports of unlocked cars broken into around Elm Street, and in some cases, the keys were stolen.

The police department encourages citizens to call 9-1-1 so they can document each report.

