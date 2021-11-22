Greenville Fire Dept. responds to Sun. night mobile home fire

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department were called to a mobile home fire Sunday night.

That happened in the 300 block of Luzerne Depoy Road around 8:40.

They say they contained the fire in about 10 minutes.

They say there was no damage to the living quarters in the home because the fire was held where it started, which was underneath the trailer.

Authorities say they don’t believe anyone was home during the time of the fire.

