Greenville Fire Dept. responds to Sun. night mobile home fire

Crews respond to a Muhlenberg County mobile home fire Sunday night.
Crews respond to a Muhlenberg County mobile home fire Sunday night.(Greenville Fire Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department were called to a mobile home fire Sunday night.

That happened in the 300 block of Luzerne Depoy Road around 8:40.

They say they contained the fire in about 10 minutes.

They say there was no damage to the living quarters in the home because the fire was held where it started, which was underneath the trailer.

Authorities say they don’t believe anyone was home during the time of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

