Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dispatch: Part of Lloyd Expressway shut down due to crash

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch says the east and westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway are closed at Burkhardt Road due to a crash.

We’re told the call came in just before 5:20 this morning.

Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

We’ll be checking in with authorities for more information, and we’ll bring you any updates

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News Special Report: 420 Main Building Implosion
420 Main building implosion
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro.
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro
Rafael Ramirez
OPD: Owensboro man barricades himself inside home before lighting fire
Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in Owensboro.
Afghan refugees finding home in Owensboro
HPD: Shots fired at Henderson home with 8 people inside

Latest News

City of Henderson hosting first PFAS Working Group Meeting
Life after 420 Main: Evansville residents react to implosion.
Life after 420 Main: Evansville residents react to implosion
Haubstadt police reminding residents to lock their doors after several theft calls
Many people gathered to look at the debris left behind from 420 Main.
Life after 420 Main: Evansville residents react to implosion