Dispatch: Part of Lloyd Expressway shut down due to crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch says the east and westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway are closed at Burkhardt Road due to a crash.

We’re told the call came in just before 5:20 this morning.

Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

We’ll be checking in with authorities for more information, and we’ll bring you any updates

