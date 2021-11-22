Birthday Club
Darmstadt church collecting donations for children in need ahead of Christmas

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State church is collecting shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

It is an international effort to supply children in need, who may be orphans or located in refugee camps, with things like toys and hygiene kits.

Trinity Lutheran in Darmstadt has been the regional collection site for the past week and will be receiving donations until eight Monday night.

They hope to bring joy to children who may be struggling this holiday season.

“Like they have a toothbrush and they may say, ‘wow, I get a toothbrush that I don’t have to share.’ That’s a great thought. To be able to share that with somebody. Or they get a hat that they desperately needed or the like,” said Keith Knea, assistant pastor at the church. “That’s important to us, to be able to share God’s love with them through stuff.”

If you would like to donate, organizers ask that your box does not include any liquids or foods.

