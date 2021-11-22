Crews to start widening East Arcadia Ave. in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers could expect delays in Hopkins County.

Work on improvements is expected to start today on East Arcadia Avenue in Dawson Springs.

That section of U-S 62 will be widened to three lanes between the Hopkins County Board of Education and the city park.

Flaggers will be out there for traffic control.

Lane closures could change as the project moves forward.

Work is expected to last through the fall of next year.

