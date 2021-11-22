Birthday Club
Crews to start widening East Arcadia Ave. in Hopkins Co.

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers could expect delays in Hopkins County.

Work on improvements is expected to start today on East Arcadia Avenue in Dawson Springs.

That section of U-S 62 will be widened to three lanes between the Hopkins County Board of Education and the city park.

Flaggers will be out there for traffic control.

Lane closures could change as the project moves forward.

Work is expected to last through the fall of next year.

14 News Special Report: 420 Main Building Implosion
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro.
OPD: Owensboro man barricades himself inside home before lighting fire
Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in Owensboro.
HPD: Shots fired at Henderson home with 8 people inside

City of Henderson hosting first PFAS Working Group Meeting
