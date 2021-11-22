Birthday Club
City of Henderson hosting first PFAS Working Group Meeting

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson is hosting its very first PFAS Working Group meeting today.

PFAS is the chemical city officials say was found in the soil and groundwater at a local company.

Officials say they’ll announce members of the group and will receive information from Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet officials to help the community better understand the chemical.

It starts at 4 this afternoon inside the Municipal Center Assembly Room.

The public is welcome to attend and masks are required.

