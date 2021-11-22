City of Henderson hosting first PFAS Working Group Meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson is hosting its very first PFAS Working Group meeting today.

PFAS is the chemical city officials say was found in the soil and groundwater at a local company.

Officials say they’ll announce members of the group and will receive information from Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet officials to help the community better understand the chemical.

It starts at 4 this afternoon inside the Municipal Center Assembly Room.

The public is welcome to attend and masks are required.

