Catching up with Princeton native Jackie Young.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - We got the chance to catch up with state champion, NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Jackie Young before she left for Australia to play basketball for the winter.

Young was back home for a while, spending time with family during the WNBA offseason.

She just finished her third season with the Las Vegas Aces, helping them reach the semifinals of their postseason tournament.

She started all 32 games in the regular season, averaging 12 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

She’s pleased with how she’s played so far and wants to keep getting better.

“It’s been a good experience overall,” Young said. “This is what I’ve worked for ever since I was a little kid, and so to finally be a pro, I just try to get better every year, just making sure my jump shot gets better, and then I just think it’s a mindset thing overall, just making sure I’m confident in who I am and just trusting myself.”

Young just left for Australia this week, where she’ll spend the winter playing in the Women’s National Basketball Pro League for the Perth Lynx.

