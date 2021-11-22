Brighter, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front is ushering the coldest air of the autumn season to date. Becoming partly sunny and brisk behind northwest winds. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 40s. Tonight, clear, and cold with lows temps in the mid-20s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and not as cold with high temps in the mid-40s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer along with scattered showers. High temps in the low to mid-50s behind breezy southerly winds.

Thanksgiving, cloudy with occasional showers...mainly during the morning. High temperatures in the upper 40s with rain ending by afternoon.

