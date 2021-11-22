Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Brighter, Colder

Thanksgiving Day: Showers Likely
11/19 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/19 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front is ushering the coldest air of the autumn season to date. Becoming partly sunny and brisk behind northwest winds. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 40s. Tonight, clear, and cold with lows temps in the mid-20s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and not as cold with high temps in the mid-40s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer along with scattered showers. High temps in the low to mid-50s behind breezy southerly winds.

Thanksgiving, cloudy with occasional showers...mainly during the morning. High temperatures in the upper 40s with rain ending by afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News Special Report: 420 Main Building Implosion
420 Main building implosion
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro.
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro
Rafael Ramirez
OPD: Owensboro man barricades himself inside home before lighting fire
Refugees from Afghanistan are arriving in Owensboro.
Afghan refugees finding home in Owensboro
HPD: Shots fired at Henderson home with 8 people inside

Latest News

Chilly but dry Monday, rain likely Thanksgiving Day
14 First Alert 11/21
14 First Alert 11/21
14 First Alert 11/21
14 First Alert 11/21
14 First Alert 11/20 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/20 at 10pm